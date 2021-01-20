Video: Erik Fedko Announces New Partners for 2021 & Shreds Dirt Jumps in Germany

Jan 20, 2021
by rasoulution  


With his new YouTube video, Erik Fedko not only presents his new dirt jump beauty but directly puts it to good use. Being half bike-build and half dirt jump video, the first part of the clip focusses on the assembly of Erik's 2021 Rose The Bruce dirt jump bike including the parts from his new partners Title and Industry Nine.

The second part of the video shows Erik doing what Erik does best: Showing his incredible bike skills in the nearby dirt park A42 in Oberhausen.

bigquotesThe new bike is superb. I am really excited about the new Industry Nine wheels with the extra strong spokes and my all new Title cockpit. After having the bike built yesterday it was a no-brainer to directly hit the dirt park and try it it out. I am super happy with it!Erik Fedko

Follow Erik online:

Youtube.com/erik_fedko
instagram.com/erik_fedko
Facebook.com/Fedkoerik

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yeah Boiiiiiiii! Big Congrats to everything you've achieved of the last couple of years! So stoked to seeing you nail it Wink

Post a Comment



