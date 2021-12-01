Video: Erik Fedko Explores Emil Johansson's Favorite Riding Spots - 'Raising the Bar' Episode 1

|Wondering what the daily life of a Pro MTB Slopestyle athlete looks like? Join Emil Johansson and Erik Fedko as they travel the globe, pursuing mountain bike glory at the Crankworx FMB World Tour. From training sessions in Sweden to contest runs in New Zealand, it is all part of the game. The two-wheeled rollercoaster doesn't disappoint.—Red Bull Bike
This is just the first part of a four-part series looking inside Emil Johansson's and Erik Fedko's lives as pro slopestyle riders. The first episode is now on YouTube and the full series is available now on Red Bull TV
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment