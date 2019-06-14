Video: Erik Fedko is Ready for Innsbruck Slopestyle

Crankworx Innsbruck unique because of the location. The course is really good fun and is surrounded by mountains and it just looks awesome. My preparation for this year’s contest has gone really well, I have the feeling I was able to gain the confidence I need and work on the tricks I am looking to progress. After having been off the bike for such a long time, it was important to me to ride as much as I can and get a good feel for my tricks. I also did some endurance training, running and riding on my road bike. I feel great and I really am looking forward to the contest. — Erik Fedko