Video: Erik Fedko is Ready for Innsbruck Slopestyle

After reaching the podium twice during the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) in 2018 and celebrating a breakthrough season, Erik Fedko can count himself amongst the best Slopestyle riders in the world. He’s proven that he has what it takes to be up there with the best by ranking third at both Crankworx Les Gets and the legendary Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. After a broken wrist sidelined him for the most part of the offseason, Erik fought his way back and still managed to take seventh at Crankworx Rotorua in March despite having hardly sat on the bike. Now, he’s looking forward to Crankworx Innsbruck and his latest video shows that he is ready for Innsbruck.
|Crankworx Innsbruck unique because of the location. The course is really good fun and is surrounded by mountains and it just looks awesome. My preparation for this year’s contest has gone really well, I have the feeling I was able to gain the confidence I need and work on the tricks I am looking to progress. After having been off the bike for such a long time, it was important to me to ride as much as I can and get a good feel for my tricks. I also did some endurance training, running and riding on my road bike. I feel great and I really am looking forward to the contest.—Erik Fedko
|I have been working on my Superman Seatgrab Combos. I hope to be able to show two or three variations. I hope to send a top-to-bottom dream run and reach the podium. But of course I want to have lots of fun while I am out there.—Erik Fedko
