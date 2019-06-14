VIDEOS

Video: Erik Fedko is Ready for Innsbruck Slopestyle

Jun 14, 2019
by rasoulution  

After reaching the podium twice during the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) in 2018 and celebrating a breakthrough season, Erik Fedko can count himself amongst the best Slopestyle riders in the world. He’s proven that he has what it takes to be up there with the best by ranking third at both Crankworx Les Gets and the legendary Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. After a broken wrist sidelined him for the most part of the offseason, Erik fought his way back and still managed to take seventh at Crankworx Rotorua in March despite having hardly sat on the bike. Now, he’s looking forward to Crankworx Innsbruck and his latest video shows that he is ready for Innsbruck.

Photo by Oscar Tepelmann rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution

bigquotesCrankworx Innsbruck unique because of the location. The course is really good fun and is surrounded by mountains and it just looks awesome. My preparation for this year’s contest has gone really well, I have the feeling I was able to gain the confidence I need and work on the tricks I am looking to progress. After having been off the bike for such a long time, it was important to me to ride as much as I can and get a good feel for my tricks. I also did some endurance training, running and riding on my road bike. I feel great and I really am looking forward to the contest.Erik Fedko

Photo by Oscar Tepelmann rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution
Photo by Oscar Tepelmann rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution


bigquotesI have been working on my Superman Seatgrab Combos. I hope to be able to show two or three variations. I hope to send a top-to-bottom dream run and reach the podium. But of course I want to have lots of fun while I am out there.Erik Fedko

Photo by Oscar Tepelmann rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution

Make sure to tune into the second SWC event of the season, which will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV!

Follow Erik’s adventure here:

YouTube: Erik_Fedko
Instagram: erik_fedko

Photo by Erik H lperl rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution

Photo by Oscar Tepelmann rasoulution
Photo by Erik Hölperl/rasoulution


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
123573 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
89418 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
63722 views
Meet the Stance: Giant's Affordable Big-Wheel Trail Bike
50516 views
Caminade Shows Off Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike
45430 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
43084 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
42434 views
Check Out: Fenders, Flat Pedal Shoes, a Protective Pack & More - June 2019
39126 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024571
Mobile Version of Website