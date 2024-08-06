Video: Erik Fedko Raw at Epic Bikepark Leogang

Work-life balance is crucial, even for pro mountain bikers. Top German slopestyler Erik Fedko heads to the bike park to balance out his contest agenda and daily training routine. Being a big fan of the EPIC Bikepark Leogang, especially the legendary Hot Shots fired by GoPro Jumpline, Erik wanted to capture his downtime on video for a while now. To match a style master like him, you need a top-notch filmmaker: Spanish filmer and creative Hector Cash documents Erik clearing his mind in Leogang with plenty of whips, scrubs, massive airtime and lots of style. They also showcase the beauty and possibilities of the Saalfelden Leogang bike region.
The Hot Shots fired by GoPro jump line
is one of the gems of the Epic Bikepark Leogang. With massive tables, rollers, and berms, it invites both pro-riders and weekend warriors to have fun and send it. Slopestyle star Erik Fedko loves swapping his dirt bike for a big bike to shred Leogang to enchant the jump line with his skills. For Erik, it’s all about unwinding and enjoying the ride. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old from Fröndenberg, Germany occasionally shows off his diamond-level tricks on the 3.1-kilometer track, like a No-Foot-Can-Can or a Flatspin 360. His high spirits during his high-speed run, with massive airtime and countless whips, are infectious and embody what the track is all about: fun and enjoyment!
|The video shoot in Saalfelden Leogang was insanely fun. I’ve wanted to ride and film the jumpline in Leogang for a while, and I’m stoked it finally happened. Getting Hector and Syo on board for the project was awesome – I love working with both of them. The Hot Shots fired by GoPro is an incredible line. It’s perfectly shaped, so you can just let it run and have a blast. The obstacles offer massive airtime, and even if you’re just whipping and scrubbing, it feels just great.—Erik Fedko
Pictures: Syo van Fliet
/ www.syo.media
Cinematography/Edit: Hector Cash
Drone Operator: Oscar Mendoza