Video: Erik Fedko Raw at Epic Bikepark Leogang

The video shoot in Saalfelden Leogang was insanely fun. I’ve wanted to ride and film the jumpline in Leogang for a while, and I’m stoked it finally happened. Getting Hector and Syo on board for the project was awesome – I love working with both of them. The Hot Shots fired by GoPro is an incredible line. It’s perfectly shaped, so you can just let it run and have a blast. The obstacles offer massive airtime, and even if you’re just whipping and scrubbing, it feels just great. — Erik Fedko