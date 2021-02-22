Video: Erik Fedko, Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine & Lukas Huppert Play 2 Very Difficult Games of BIKE

Feb 22, 2021
by rasoulution  


When Crankworx riders Erik Fedko, Thomas Genon aka Tommy G, Tomas Lemoine and Lukas Huppert join forces to play game of bike, some fun sessions are going to happen. Lucky for us, Erik Fedko brought his camera.

So when Erik Fedko and fellow German rider Jonas Bachmann decided to visit Tomas Lemoine in the South of France, the French Speed & Style genius turned into the perfect tour guide, to show the boys around and point out some of his favorite places to ride - from dirt jumps to skate park. With Belgian slopestyle pro Tommy G and the Swiss stylers Lucas Huppert and Jan Hagemann to join, the first round of game of bike was to start in Marseille: Germany vs. Switzerland vs. France/Belgium

Three days later, it was Tommy G who turned host - welcoming the whole crew to his place and presenting the massive jumps behind his house. Time for another banger session at Thomas Genon's backyard. And, of course, time for another game of bike.

bigquotesI am super stoked to be riding with the boys. Tommy's backyard is insane. We had so much fun.Erik Fedko


bigquotesIt felt really good that the boys enjoyed the jumps we built here. It's always hard to find the right setup, but I really enjoyed riding with them here.Thomas Genon


