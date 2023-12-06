Video: Olympian Erin Huck Balances Bike Racing with Motherhood

For 4-time National Champ and 2021 Olympian, Erin Huck, race day preparation is a little different these days. Fill the bottles. Check tire pressure. Review the course. Change a diaper. Competing at the highest level is difficult no matter what; but balancing it with a full-time engineering career and Erin’s favorite job – being Brennen’s mother means Erin is facing some unique challenges. That being said, there is no place Erin would rather be than in the middle of Team Huck Yeah.Erin started mountain biking relatively late, stepping onto the World Cup scene when she was already 30. She approached racing with a sense of curiosity – how well can I do against this field? What happens if I change this in my training? Always the engineer, Erin designed hypotheses and tracked the results based on different stimuli. It wasn’t until she was long-listed for the Olympics that Erin considered herself a true mountain biker.Watch Erin take on the Snowshoe MTB Marathon World Cup in 'Team Huck Yeah'. Video LIVE NOW!It was in the Olympic journey that she met Andrew Clemence, her husband and mechanic. In 2022, they welcomed the third member of Team Huck Yeah – Brennen Huck. After a hiatus, the itch to return to racing returned and Team Huck Yeah started hitting the races.With a bigger suitcase, a diaper bag and two bikes in tow, Team Huck Yeah returned to the racing circuit. According to Andrew ‘We’d like to continue to pursue the lifestyle with Brennen, and he loves going with us and living our lifestyle.”Now after competing at a number of races this season, Erin reflects back on her previous preconceptions. “I had the misconception that once you are a parent, or if you want to pursue a career, you can’t be a bike racer. And that’s not true” That being said, she also recognizes that her current lifestyle comes with unique challenges. Now, she’s more convinced than ever that Team Huck Yeah is where she wants to be. Between the many roles of World Cup racer, full-time engineer, loving wife – it is Brennen’s mother that’s her favorite.And with all three accepting the new lifestyle, 2024 will be an exciting year to watch. In November, Erin was selected as a participant in the Life Time Grand Prix series, taking on 7 gravel and mtb events throughout the US between April and October. Team Huck Yeah will travel around and it will be exciting to watch Brennen it will be exciting to see where this team tackles next.