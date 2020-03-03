Video: Erin Huck's Bid for the 2020 Olympic Team Continues in 'Strength - Showing Up'

If there’s one thing that Erin Huck can teach us all, it’s how to show up. Yes, Erin is a professional cyclist, but she’s also a professional engineering program manager at a medical device company. She’s in a special place among her peers in both careers to lead by example. She’s packing two high-level careers into the same 24 hours, 7 days and 52 weeks that we all have.
|“Erin came right back in [after the initial healing her injury required] talking about plans for the future; what she wanted to do and what she wanted to accomplish. Honestly, the term gets thrown around, but Grit, just keep showing up, showing up, showing up. She showed up from day one.”—Dr. Matthew Smith, DPT REVO Physiotherapy and Sports Performance.
She’s the working woman’s (and man’s) champion. She founds her success in both arenas by showing up. When Erin shows up, she succeeds, and no matter the result that’s an example to us all.
A key process that helps Erin show up is her goal setting. One of Erin’s main goals for her lead up to the 2020 season was to work on her strength in the gym. This goal was partially forced by her ankle injury and the need to rehab, but it quickly went beyond just ‘getting back’. This goal will help her to further ward off similar injury by simply being stronger, more stable and more balanced on her bike.
Yet again, Erin leads by example as these should be universal gym goals for any cyclist, especially, those that are time crunched and forced to spend long hours at a desk and in front of a computer.
So, what does showing up look like?
Single leg deadlifts; single leg Romanian deadlift to overhead press with kettlebell; push up to V-up; and front squat.
Erin shares one of her pre-season strength workouts with us here; note that components of it are illustrated in this episode at the listed time stamps.
A1-Barbell hip thrust ( 4x8 ) at a heavy weight.
A2-Single leg Romanian deadlift to overhead press with a kettlebell (4x8 each side) (0:27 in episode)
B1-Push up/V-up with feet on slider ( 4x12 ) (2:08 in episode)
B2-Strict slow pull ups ( 4x5 )
C1-Single leg kettlebell pass on BOSU (3x8 each side)
C2-Side plank dips (3x12 each side)
|“Balancing strength work with on the bike performance does get really tough, especially when you’re at the level of athletics that Erin is. We’re not trying to overload her…. We’re not trying to get her bigger. What we’re trying to do is make sure that she maintains her ideal strength to weight ratio. Meaning, that she’s as efficient as possible [on the bike], so we really try to choose exercises that mimic her bike position.”—Dr. Smith
