Video: Erin Huck's Bid for the 2020 US Olympic Team After Being Told 'You Will Never Come Back to Elite Racing'

“Less than one year ago a doctor looked at me and said, ‘you will never come back to elite racing’. My goal is to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and this is my story.” – Erin Huck, 2x Olympic Long Team member, 2020 Olympic hopeful and Stages Cycling sponsored World Cup Cross-Country Racer.
|“I'm excited to announce my partnership with Stages Cycling. They will be my title sponsor for the 2020 Season. I have been a Stages athlete since 2015 and their power meters and Dash cycling computer are key parts of my daily training. I appreciate being able to have the same meters across all my bikes and I rely on the power data to make sure my training is on track and targeting the right systems. Along with Stages, I am very fortunate to head into this Olympic year with the continued support of several of my long-term sponsors: Scott, Shimano, Stan’s NoTubes, Maxxis, FOX, Lizard Skins, GU, Fabric, and Victory Circle Graphix. With this support I am well-equipped to tackle some big goals and I am really looking forward to what will no-doubt be an exciting season.” - Erin Huck
Erin Huck and Stages Cycling first crossed paths through the manufacturer’s support of the Scott-3Rox racing team in 2015. Since then, this skilled rider/mechanical engineer has been a part of the Stages family as a professional rider and through her feedback on various Stages Cycling products. During the weekdays, Erin is an engineering project manager at a global medical device manufacturer.
In 2019, when Stages Cycling refocused on cross-country mountain bike racing in anticipation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Huck was identified as the key rider to support. Under this new partnership, Huck will produce a five-episode video series chronicling her path to the Olympics, starting with the video here. In this series, she’s labeled episodes that highlight her focuses, and the needs of a champion: Strength, Confidence, Fitness and Speed.
She will pursue these goals using Stages Cycling’s suite of products that includes power meters for both Huck’s mountain and road bikes; the Dash GPS cycling computers and the new StagesBike, a connected and controlled indoor training bike.
|“Erin’s a fierce and determined competitor, and an excellent resource for insight and feedback on the training tools we make at Stages. We’re proud to be part of her story as an athlete on the road to the Tokyo Games, and we’re all looking forward to seeing her get there.” - Bernie Doering, Stages Cycling SVP of sales and marketing
Erin Huck is a multi-time US National champion (2016, XC; 2016-2018 STXC) in cross-country and short-track disciplines. Internationally, Huck won the Pan-American Championships in 2017 and has been the third-ranked American on the World Cup circuit for the last 4 years. Callie the dog watches over an indoor workout; this along with outside road work and plenty of gym sessions make up Erin's winter training in Colorado.Stages Cycling's Dash M50 GPS head unit and Stages Power meter's for Shimano's XTR M9100 cranks are tools of Erin's trade.
Erin may be considered as a dark horse by some; due to her string of bad luck and injury over the last few seasons. In September of 2019, she came back from a badly broken ankle after and almost entirely missed season to finish 12th at the World Cup finals in Snowshoe, WV. Stages Cycling sees Erin as a true ambassador of the sport, an example of the competitive spirit, and simply someone who cannot be pushed down—even when others see her path as impossible.
More info at: stagescycling.com
