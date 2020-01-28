Video: Erin Huck's Bid for the 2020 US Olympic Team After Being Told 'You Will Never Come Back to Elite Racing'

“I'm excited to announce my partnership with Stages Cycling. They will be my title sponsor for the 2020 Season. I have been a Stages athlete since 2015 and their power meters and Dash cycling computer are key parts of my daily training. I appreciate being able to have the same meters across all my bikes and I rely on the power data to make sure my training is on track and targeting the right systems. Along with Stages, I am very fortunate to head into this Olympic year with the continued support of several of my long-term sponsors: Scott, Shimano, Stan’s NoTubes, Maxxis, FOX, Lizard Skins, GU, Fabric, and Victory Circle Graphix. With this support I am well-equipped to tackle some big goals and I am really looking forward to what will no-doubt be an exciting season.” - Erin Huck