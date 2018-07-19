Video: Escaping Paris for Supermans & Smooth Berms

Earlier this year, my sponsor ION offered me an opportunity to create my own video. Being able to create the story I want was a very exciting experience. I used the title "ESCAPE" for a simple reason: I live in Paris. The Parisian life is stressful. I often need to escape to ride my bike and need to be in nature, even for a short time.Why did I choose to shoot this film in the Revolution Bike Park? Simply because I've been following the Bike Park on Instagram for quite some time and it looks awesome, and it's close to Paris. As soon as I got there, the bike park amazed me. The trails are crazy and the crew is amazing. And there is more, the area all around the bike park offers beautiful scenery and was perfect for escaping my everyday life in Paris!- William Robert.