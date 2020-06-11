Video: Escaping Lockdown on Some Steep Belgian Trails

The Steep Escape is a short video about the first real mountain bike ride of three of Belgium's finest enduro riders after the corona lockdown: Olivier Bruwiere, Bart De Vocht and Michael Op de Beeck.
The Steep Escape was born by accident. The original idea was to shoot a video with these three bikers in January. But when Bart De Vocht broke his collarbone at the eve of our shooting day, we had to cancel everything. By the time Bart had recovered, we were in the middle of the corona outbreak, followed by the lockdown.
In a way, you could say that this opened the door to new possibilities. Instead of racing enduro competitions in Spring, everyone had plenty of time for 'side projects'. That's how we got the idea of making this short movie about their first decent mountain bike ride after endless 'quarantine loops' on their flat home trails. The location stayed the same as originally planned: the Reinhardstein castle in Malmédy (Belgium), known for his beautiful but mostly very steep trails.
The Steep Escape is an ode to freedom and to everyone who desperately needs to go on a mountain bike adventure, big or small.
Production credits:
Camera 1: Bruno Keustermans
Camera 2: Wouter Mertens
Video production: fenomeno
Bart De Vocht & Michael Op de Beeck
Olivier Bruwiere on the steep last part of the first trail
The ridge preceding the steepest part
Happy camera man: Bruno Keustermans
