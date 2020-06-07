Video: Escaping to the Trails for an After-work Ride in Verbier

Switchbacks are a key ingredient in this area, flowy in the Valley, tight and exposed higher.

Verbier, a famous resort in the Val de Bagnes area of Switzerland is a paradise for mountain biking with loads of trails. This trail is above Verbier in the Valley and can be ridden most times of the year, unlike the high alpine trails which Verbier is famous for.This is a fun and mellow trail perfect for an after-work session and in this case for Marc-Antoine Caron to get back on his Evil Bike after the winter break.Video: Hugo CHARPENTIERHope you enjoyed it! This is a tiny fraction of what you can find around Verbier, a trip here should be definitely on your list!