Video: Escaping to the Trails in 'From A Distance'

May 3, 2020
by Trevor Roland  

A short film produced in our backyard while under quarantine due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.

We are thankful for the ability to keep our doors open under restricted hours and with safety measures in place. We are also lucky to have nearby trails that make for a perfect riding escape.


*Disclaimer*
We filmed each section individually with the rider and videographer traveling in separate vehicles and following social distance guidelines. We focused on riding well within our comfort zones on familiar terrain.


Thanks for tuning in and stay safe.

-Art's Cyclery & Dsendit Racing

Sponsored Product:
Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil
Marzocchi Bomber Cr Shock
https://www.marzocchi.com
Music:
Artist: молчат дома
Tracks: крыши & люди надоели

Video Production:
Room For Cream Films
https://www.roomforcreamfilms.com
Featured Riders:
Alex Kachlakev
Josh Job
Trevor Roland
Dsendit Sponsors:
Fox
Marzocchi
Deity
Santa Cruz Bikes
Industry Nine
E*Thirteen


