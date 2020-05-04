Video: Escaping to the Trails in 'From A Distance'

Sponsored Product:

Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Coil

Marzocchi Bomber Cr Shock

https://www.marzocchi.com

Music:

Artist: молчат дома

Tracks: крыши & люди надоели



Video Production:

Room For Cream Films

https://www.roomforcreamfilms.com

Featured Riders:

Alex Kachlakev

Josh Job

Trevor Roland

Dsendit Sponsors:

Fox

Marzocchi

Deity

Santa Cruz Bikes

Industry Nine

E*Thirteen



A short film produced in our backyard while under quarantine due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic.We are thankful for the ability to keep our doors open under restricted hours and with safety measures in place. We are also lucky to have nearby trails that make for a perfect riding escape.Thanks for tuning in and stay safe.-Art's Cyclery & Dsendit Racing