Video: Ethan Craik Gets Loose on Greasy Trails in 'Impulse'

Jan 8, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesWith an Impulse being a sudden force or desire, it became clear that's what riding is like to me and I hope this video will electrify an impulse for other people to get out and ride. If you follow an Impulse your acting on a sudden feeling or thought which is the stoke of riding every day.

Lucas and I went out to just try and get a few banger clips but this track was too good not to try and get a full top to bottom banger edit. Ethan Craik

Filmed + Edited by Lucas Craik

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ethan Craik


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Saw Ethan at Rogate about 5 yrs ago and thought "he'll be a DH world champ one day"... 2020 world DH junior champ... Think I'm popping to the bookies to put money on him taking the Elite title.... ????
  • 1 0
 Send it Billy !

