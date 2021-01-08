Video: Ethan Craik Gets Loose on Greasy Trails in 'Impulse'

With an Impulse being a sudden force or desire, it became clear that's what riding is like to me and I hope this video will electrify an impulse for other people to get out and ride. If you follow an Impulse your acting on a sudden feeling or thought which is the stoke of riding every day.



Lucas and I went out to just try and get a few banger clips but this track was too good not to try and get a full top to bottom banger edit. — Ethan Craik