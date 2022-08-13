Video: Ethan Craik Lets Loose on his Home Trails

Ethan’s always felt an out-of-world connection when he’s on his bike. Disconnected from the real world, Ethan can express anything with just his riding. Whether it’s being loose as f**k, super controlled, or just perfect, every rider can associate themselves as being disconnected while on the trails. Riding your bike brings you to the most remote and beautiful places on Earth, unassociated from real-world problems and free. It’s just the you, the bike, and the trail. Get disconnected.Film/Edit: Lucas Craik