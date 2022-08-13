Video: Ethan Craik Lets Loose on his Home Trails

Aug 13, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Ethan’s always felt an out-of-world connection when he’s on his bike. Disconnected from the real world, Ethan can express anything with just his riding. Whether it’s being loose as f**k, super controlled, or just perfect, every rider can associate themselves as being disconnected while on the trails. Riding your bike brings you to the most remote and beautiful places on Earth, unassociated from real-world problems and free. It’s just the you, the bike, and the trail. Get disconnected.

Film/Edit: Lucas Craik



Posted In:
Videos GT Ethan Craik


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
143548 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
140794 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
40992 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
40965 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
40847 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
37534 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
37120 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
36916 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007727
Mobile Version of Website