Coming off of his 2020 Jr. DH World Cup title, Ethan Craik was fired up for the 2021 season. Unfortunately, the year started off with an injury and the bad luck seemed to plague Ethan’s final season as a junior. However, you learn more from losing than winning and he took it all in stride. 2022 will mark Ethan’s first year as an Elite and a new chapter in the young racer’s career.Film/Edit: Jules Bellot & Louis Citadelle