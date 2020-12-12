Video: Ethan Nell & Reed Boggs Send Desert Lines in Utah

Dec 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesA day in the Utah Desert with Reed Boggs. Quick Kong lap and some jumps. Ethan Nell


 Not a bad lifestyle I gotta say... love these videos but can't help feel a little jealous!

