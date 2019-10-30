Video: Ethan Nell Shreds The YT Decoy in Utah

Oct 30, 2019
by YT Industries  

Earlier this year we launched our first e-enduro, the Decoy. What better way to put it to the test than send one to Ethan Nell in Utah, a place renowned within mountain biking for exposed cliffs, huge jumps and terrain that only the best in the world can ride. E-mtbs open a new world of mountain biking for every rider, allowing more trails to be accessible and giving you the opportunity to explore trails you only dreamed of before!

bigquotesI was blown away by the Decoy. It looks great and feels just like a Capra. My favourite part about this e-enduro is the fact that it turns lame, slow trails into fast, flowy jump trails. It’s rad!Ethan Nell

Join us below and see how Ethan Nell enjoys his Decoy in this photo story shot by Ale Di Lullo, whilst filming with Rupert Walker.

Shot by Ale Di Lullo

Disclaimer:
Warning! Pictures were taken with professional riders on a closed course. Do not attempt.
Achtung! Die abgebildeten Manöver wurden von Extremsportlern unter kontrollierten Bedingungen durchgeführt. Nicht nachmachen.

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos YT Industries Ethan Nell


28 Comments

  • 5 4
 Companies are really trying to market these ebike stocks the wrong people. I would never buy one for hitting jumps and freeriding, I don’t care about the way back up whatsoever that’s why I’m on a freeride/DH bike. I’m not trying to cram in more laps or have an “epic” mega ride. Just wanna shred my bike and hit jumps, don’t need a motor and extra shit for that. Stick to selling them to the 50 year old vancouver guys or bike park patrol teams
  • 1 1
 Ok boomer
  • 8 4
 Freeriding just got whack AF.
  • 2 11
flag pargolf8 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why do you care wtf im riding? Ill be sure to follow you on instagram clown. Ur talking shit about an ebike with your gram handle in your profile. Dont get much more whack than that, bud
  • 4 0
 Who hurt you? @pargolf8:
  • 4 5
 @fuzzhead45: all you internet shit talkers. Everyones tough behind the computer, pimpin. Dudes who promote their instagrams are comical
  • 1 4
 @fuzzhead45: your mom made me cry once
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: Haha thanks turd.
  • 1 4
 @chriskneeland: definitely. Ill be your biggest fan boi. Good luck with the internet fame.
  • 2 3
 I’m not an anti-gun but, but WTF? Completely out of left field here. This is the kind of thing that happens when European companies try to market to Americans without a good consultant.

I don’t think this is Moab, but the terrain looks similar, which makes me think about it nonetheless— correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t most of the bike trails in Moab closed to e-bikes?
  • 1 0
 Thats virgin. Where Ethan lives. The terrain is nothing like MOAB. Aside from being in Utah. You do know a what a decoy is right? And what he shot at?
  • 3 0
 why would you put BOOST on just before you roll off a cliff?
  • 3 0
 Decoy: looks quite a bit like the real thing, but isn't.
  • 1 0
 Best comment here.
  • 4 2
 Ebike anxiety, and a high powered gun kicks it off !! Strange world...
  • 2 0
 Dude bro duro..... Yo!!!!
  • 3 1
 I just hate them cuz I cant afford them lol
  • 2 0
 frEEriding
  • 5 7
 "My favourite part about this e-enduro is the fact that it turns lame, slow trails into fast, flowy jump trails."

This is why these bikes will eventually threaten trail access for all of us.
  • 1 0
 I do agree with you on this. Biking inevitably causes contention with other trail goers. Hikers and equestrians just don’t move as fast as we do. Now I full heartedly believe in trail good trail manners and am sure to slow, yield and have a friendly greeting with everyone I pass, but even still have had confrontation (I don’t think people realize how quickly bikes can shrug speed, or coming around a blind corner) I think increasing the speed of the rider when we already cruise along is asking for trouble. It does always grind my gears when I see Ebikes illegally on trails too.

I’m not saying there isn’t a place for Ebikes, I’m saying those who choose to use an Ebike need to be vigilant with their trail manners and extra conscious of other trail goers.
  • 2 3
 Considering that mountain bikers are occasionally shot by hunters this is not exactly the best advert. Perhaps Christopher Walken might be better.
  • 2 1
 kind of a stretch, eh?
  • 1 0
 The only thing I get here is that Ethan Nell can ride anything.
  • 1 0
 whats up with the blonde in green tights on set....?
  • 1 0
 Does the E-Bike have BSA BB?
  • 1 1
 Never thought i'd see the day an e-bike rail kong
  • 3 3
 Meh
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



