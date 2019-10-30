Video: Ethan Nell Shreds The YT Decoy in Utah

Earlier this year we launched our first e-enduro, the Decoy
. What better way to put it to the test than send one to Ethan Nell in Utah, a place renowned within mountain biking for exposed cliffs, huge jumps and terrain that only the best in the world can ride. E-mtbs open a new world of mountain biking for every rider, allowing more trails to be accessible and giving you the opportunity to explore trails you only dreamed of before!
|I was blown away by the Decoy. It looks great and feels just like a Capra. My favourite part about this e-enduro is the fact that it turns lame, slow trails into fast, flowy jump trails. It’s rad!—Ethan Nell
Join us below and see how Ethan Nell enjoys his Decoy in this photo story shot by Ale Di Lullo, whilst filming with Rupert Walker.Disclaimer:
Warning! Pictures were taken with professional riders on a closed course. Do not attempt.
Achtung! Die abgebildeten Manöver wurden von Extremsportlern unter kontrollierten Bedingungen durchgeführt. Nicht nachmachen.
28 Comments
I don’t think this is Moab, but the terrain looks similar, which makes me think about it nonetheless— correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t most of the bike trails in Moab closed to e-bikes?
This is why these bikes will eventually threaten trail access for all of us.
I’m not saying there isn’t a place for Ebikes, I’m saying those who choose to use an Ebike need to be vigilant with their trail manners and extra conscious of other trail goers.
dislike: the gun, the pickup-Truck
crazy: seems most Pinkbikers feel the other way round
