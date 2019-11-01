Pinkbike.com
Video: Ethan Nell's Red Bull Rampage POV
Nov 1, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Ethan pulled it all together on run 2 to claim 7th place.
2 Comments
Ausatz
(38 mins ago)
When features and gaps look HUGE on a POV cam..... unreal. He forget to hold her wide open on the moto whip, that would have done it! So many of these riders had the potential to podium, what an awesome year for Rampage!
brappuccino
(3 mins ago)
Ethan Nell is so fresh to the game and yet such a hitter. Can’t wait to see what he does in his career.
