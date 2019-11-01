Video: Ethan Nell's Red Bull Rampage POV

Nov 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Ethan pulled it all together on run 2 to claim 7th place.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ethan Nell Red Bull Rampage


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 When features and gaps look HUGE on a POV cam..... unreal. He forget to hold her wide open on the moto whip, that would have done it! So many of these riders had the potential to podium, what an awesome year for Rampage!
  • 1 0
 Ethan Nell is so fresh to the game and yet such a hitter. Can’t wait to see what he does in his career.

