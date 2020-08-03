Video: e*thirteen Welcomes Back Mikey Haderer

After several years away, e*thirteen is stoked to welcome back The Mad Haderer

Mikey has been part of the e*thirteen family in one way or another since the very beginning, and we are beyond stoked to have him riding for us again. With nearly 20 years of racing and riding downhill, Mikey knows how to put rims to the test on race tracks and bike parks all over the world. Check out this interview we did with him a while back. — Connor Bondlow, Marketing and Athlete Manager e*thirteen components

The partnership between e*thirteen and Mikey "The Mad Haderer" has officially been rekindled and we are stoked to see him charge on our cranks and rims.Make sure to follow Mikey on Instagram and Facebook to see what crazy line he's been riding wearing only his speedo.Filming and editing by Wiley Kaupas.