Video: Europe's Best with Scotty Laughland's - GoPro Track Down S1 EP6

Sep 10, 2019
by GoPro  


Scotty Laughland had one hell of a summer following some of the World's best mountain bikers around Europe's best mountain biking destinations. Here's a mash-up of the best moments from GoPro Track Down!

TRACK DOWN CONTEST WINNERS

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we wanted to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. We had Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. All you had to do to win was submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video.


@bent6543
@skidmarkbro
@georgeblaki
@scubasteve278
@DaveIAm

THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack


Presented by GoPro.


Posted In:
Videos GoPro Scotty Laughland Sponsored


