Video: Europe's Best with Scotty Laughland's - GoPro Track Down S1 EP6

Scotty Laughland had one hell of a summer following some of the World's best mountain bikers around Europe's best mountain biking destinations. Here's a mash-up of the best moments from GoPro Track Down!
.
TRACK DOWN CONTEST WINNERS
To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we wanted to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. We had Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. All you had to do to win was submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video. @bent6543@skidmarkbro@georgeblaki@scubasteve278@DaveIAm
Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:
- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack
Presented by GoPro.
