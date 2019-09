Evan Geankoplis is the fastest upcoming American Enduro racer you've never heard of. His day job has him turning wrenches at his local shop, but on the weekends he travels around the country chasing podiums. He recently clinched the 2019 Big Mountain Series Overall and has won a string of local Northern California races.Post race season, it's all hanging out and ripping his local trails. Watch him hit all the sneaky inside lines in this new edit aboard the Ibis Ripmo.