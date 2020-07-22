Video: Evan Mercure Shreds the Updated 2021 Marin Hawk Hill

Press Release: Marin

The 2021 Marin Hawk Hill 3

The Hawk Hill is our most playful trail bike, made for the rider that catches a bit of air off every root in the trail, is always looking for an alternate line, and ends every ride with a smile. This is an all-around bike with trail performance far outstretching the asking price.Key updates see the Hawk Hill 3 gaining Maxxis tires, while the Hawk Hill 2 has been upgraded to Shimano’s new Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and the Hawk Hill 1 stepping up to an 11 speed Deore drivetrain and adding tubeless ready tires, all while maintaining pricing remarkably similar to the 2020s.Rider Evan Mercure showed us some of his favorite trails near Arcata, CA, where he is studying for a forestry degree. Located in the upper reaches of coastal California, Humboldt County is renowned for large expanses of redwood forests, and is a perfect setting for him to show us some of his favorite local spots.