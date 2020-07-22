Video: Evan Mercure Shreds the Updated 2021 Marin Hawk Hill

Jul 22, 2020
by MarinBikes  
Evan Mercure rides the new 2021 Marin Hawk Hill

by MarinBikes
Press Release: Marin

The Hawk Hill is our most playful trail bike, made for the rider that catches a bit of air off every root in the trail, is always looking for an alternate line, and ends every ride with a smile. This is an all-around bike with trail performance far outstretching the asking price.

Key updates see the Hawk Hill 3 gaining Maxxis tires, while the Hawk Hill 2 has been upgraded to Shimano’s new Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and the Hawk Hill 1 stepping up to an 11 speed Deore drivetrain and adding tubeless ready tires, all while maintaining pricing remarkably similar to the 2020s.

The 2021 Marin Hawk Hill 3

Rider Evan Mercure showed us some of his favorite trails near Arcata, CA, where he is studying for a forestry degree. Located in the upper reaches of coastal California, Humboldt County is renowned for large expanses of redwood forests, and is a perfect setting for him to show us some of his favorite local spots.

2 Comments

 Gowan Ewan!! Class bikes with a class vid, and yep I loved the music - dancing dad style D&B around the office
 looks like a 5 spot

