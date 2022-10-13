Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'

Lights out in the arcade.

Step down into a heavy right hander.

Trail speed gaps are bigger than they look.

Loam looks better on white bikes.

Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.