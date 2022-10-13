Watch
Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'
Oct 13, 2022
by
Cycles Devinci
4 Comments
Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
Lights out in the arcade.
Step down into a heavy right hander.
Trail speed gaps are bigger than they look.
Loam looks better on white bikes.
Videos
Riding Videos
Devinci
Evan Wall
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Venturebikes
(10 mins ago)
Wall has really found his stride. He's come a long way since PBA and is proving that he's more than an influencer face. Wishing him all the best next season!
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(4 mins ago)
shitty music, but nice riding style
[Reply]
1
0
bookem13
(11 mins ago)
Amazing
[Reply]
1
0
CaptainPugwash89
(6 mins ago)
Couldn't see anything.
[Reply]
