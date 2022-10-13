Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'

Oct 13, 2022
by Cycles Devinci  

Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.

Lights out in the arcade.


Step down into a heavy right hander.



Trail speed gaps are bigger than they look.


Loam looks better on white bikes.





Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Devinci Evan Wall


Must Read This Week
Spotted: A New XC Bike From Commencal
57474 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
43157 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
42197 views
Poll: Who is the Greatest Downhill Racer of All Time?
38991 views
Opinion: What Are You Too Picky About?
36814 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
36656 views
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
32815 views
Pinkbike Update: BuySell Filters & Categories
30947 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wall has really found his stride. He's come a long way since PBA and is proving that he's more than an influencer face. Wishing him all the best next season!
  • 1 0
 shitty music, but nice riding style
  • 1 0
 Amazing
  • 1 0
 Couldn't see anything.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008264
Mobile Version of Website