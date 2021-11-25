Video: Evan Wall, Damien Oton, Laura Charles & The Orbea Fox Enduro Team Race the Second Half of the EWS Season

Nov 25, 2021
by Orbea  


Being an Enduro World Series athlete is much more than training on an enduro bike for hours on end just to perform at the highest level for a weekend race.

What you don’t see is athletes involved in the product development for the gear they compete on, constantly tweaking their setup for the best race results, or competing around the world and quickly adapting to new demands and terrain.

In this Orbea FOX Enduro Team documentary, filmed during the EWS 2021 season, we see how Damien Oton, Vid Persak, Laura Charles, Edgar Carballo, Evan Wall, and Gabriel Torralba faced many of these challenges and aspects of high-level competition. Some were good, some not so much.












MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface / @shimano / @Maxxis



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Evan wall did a really good start in pro world! 11th and 6th in his first year! Congrats! And cheers to Damien Oton who is retired now!

(please forgive my english)
  • 1 0
 Great video as always!

