Video: Evan Wall, Greg Callaghan & Georgia Astle Kick Off the 2022 Season in California

In Ireland, March is a horrible month for biking. In Canada, it’s worse. In California, it’s pretty ideal. An easy choice for Devinci Global Racing’s first camp of 2022.
The warm Golden State weather was the kickstart Georgia Astle, Evan Wall and Greg Callaghan needed to get the season rolling. The trip was a chance for them to ride together, test with Jordi and the rest of the crew at Fox, get a good base for suspensions and bikes setup for the season and also, remember that sunglasses are needed year-round in some places.
While Georgia Astle and Greg Callaghan are returning this year, Evan Wall is new to the team. So the good weather and few days of riding helped build chemistry for the long season of racing ahead. If you’re gonna build morale, this isn’t a bad place to start.
It’s almost go time! Devinci Global Racing is finally ready for another Enduro World Series season which will debut in June in Scotland.
For the 2022 EWS season, DGR will be supported by longtime partners Fox, Race Face, Maxxis, Leatt, HT, Maxima, SDG, ODI, Cush Core, Back Country Research, Chris King, One Up and Unior Tools. Two new sponsors for 2022 are Galfer, for discs and brake pads, and North Shore Billet from Whistler, BC, for hangers and brake mounts. Every bit of the team Spartan HP’s will be fully tricked out.
