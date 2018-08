Aussy put some serious time into this video, even if it meant heading straight to the trails after a 10 hour day landscaping. Ride or Die.

Aussy airing out of one of the many shark fins.

Local tiny guy Theo Favreau on the second jump.

Over the last year, a new high-end flow trail has been under construction in Fernie. This spring it joined the list of one of the many incredible trails that Fernie has to offer. Matt Dennis and friends spent a few evenings tearing it apart in front of the lens. For more visit www.ridefernie.com Photos: Bryce Toothill, Vince Mo, AERE Films Video: AERE Films