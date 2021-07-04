Video: Everesting on the Highest Mountain in Wales

The concept of Everesting is fiendishly simple: Pick any hill, anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m – the equivalent height of Mt Everest.

Early on Lap 1, the Llanberis Path stretching away up the horizon. I was blessed with near-perfect conditions and a full moon which made riding by night far easier

All smiles at sunset on Lap 1 vs. Early morning self-reflection on Lap 5, after the long night alone on the hill

What started out as a frustration for the lack of adventure in my life, after a year of lockdowns in the UK, quickly snowballed when I decided to take on the infamous Everesting Challenge. The premise is a simple one with which you may be familiar; repeatedly climb any hill, in a single activity, until you reach the cumulative height gain equivalent to Mount Everest.However, inspired by some heroic local Everesting achievements (such as Jac Lewis, who completed a Triple Everesting in early April 2021), and rides undertaken by Ben Hildred, I decided that a conventional road riding Everest just wouldn't cut the mustard. Fortunately I am based in Snowdonia, North Wales, with no shortage of epic climbs to choose from. But, as we all know, bigger is better, so naturally I settled for the tallest mountain in Wales; Yr Wyddfa, Mount Snowdon.The Llanberis Path is traditionally seen as the easiest walking route up the mountain, due to its relatively shallow gradient and wide trail, and is also a bridleway that can be accessed by bikes from November to May (there is a voluntary ban on mountain bikes on Snowdon between 9 am-5 pm May-October to avoid clashes - please respect this agreement!) so was the only viable route for me. That is not to say, however, that it is an easy route. The average gradient is 14.3%, gaining 965m in elevation over 4 miles, and the surface is loose, rough and rocky. There are steep sections in excess of 35% grade, there are sections of brutally rough rocky cobbles, there is half a mile of steep rocky steps that is practically unrideable, and there are exposed ridgeline sections. I required 9.2 repeats of the climb to reach the height of Everest, and with the demanding terrain both up and down the trail, quickly realised the attempt would take me at least 24 hours if it was even possible. All in all, it is a terrible place to attempt your first Everesting, which is exactly why I wanted to do it.In typically late fashion, I had these grand ideas and then realised that I wouldn't be able to do the attempt during summer, due to the voluntary ban. As a result, just 2 weeks after having my near-biblical inspiration, and with 2 failed runs as practice (both times I punctured and suffered a humiliating jog down half of the mountain), I found myself in Llanberis about to start my little bicycle ride.As for the bike itself, my Trek Fuel EX 5 was called up for duty. This is my do-it-all mountain bike, with a standard Deore 12 speed groupset for the bailout gear and 150mm Lyrik bolted to the front, along with a few other deviations from stock that made the bike far more capable. For my Everesting attempt I chucked a DH casing tyre on the rear and put in some fresh sintered brake pads, and that was about it. The bike weighed 15.85kg/35lbs, and with a water bottle, GPS and spares attached ended up weighing more than 17kg/37.5lbs, so it was hardly the featherweight hill climbing bike of dreams. But hopefully it would last, even if the rider might not.I'll let the video do the rest of the talking, but want to say a massive thank you to my friends and family who came out and supported me. In particular to mine and Nick's parents for the basecamp motivation, to Kegan for staying awake for 28 hours to film, and to Kieran, Ceri, Sam, Edd, Ben, Jess, Josh for their invaluable support out on the hill. Not forgetting, of course, Dougie the Dog, whose contribution cannot be understated enough.Filmed and edited by Nick Roden.Words by Joe Barnwell