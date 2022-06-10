Video: Every Line Looks Terrible - Inside the Tape at Leogang

Jun 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Which of the options are the least worst though? Cathro's here to get you inside the tape at round 3 of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leogang.

Produced by Sleeper Collective.




10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Noticed Atwill wasn’t on a hardtail this year.
  • 5 0
 The answer to the question “what if Jif were a UCI DH sponsor?”
  • 1 0
 This explains the "recall".
  • 1 0
 As someone that cannot & will not ride in muddy conditions, I have mad respect for all of these riders. Also hate cleaning gunk outta my frame & every nook & cranky after just a wet ride, much less one that adds 2-3lbs of mud to the bike. Cats in water, me in mud… dunno how ya do it but I can't wait to watch!
  • 3 0
 Looks great. Don’t know where ya find the time to do all of this Ben. Brilliant content.
  • 4 0
 There will be mud
  • 3 1
 I'm looking to put Boris on my fantasy squad, heard he comes cheap!!
  • 1 0
 Every line you take, I hope you can brake, We'll be watching you.
  • 1 2
 E-bikes wreck trails.....
  • 1 4
 Kinda like the 2020 election lol





