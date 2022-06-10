Watch
Video: Every Line Looks Terrible - Inside the Tape at Leogang
Jun 10, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Which of the options are the least worst though? Cathro's here to get you inside the tape at round 3 of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leogang.
Produced by Sleeper Collective.
Regions in Article
Leogang
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2022
10 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
kylar
(1 hours ago)
Noticed Atwill wasn’t on a hardtail this year.
[Reply]
5
0
nicktapias
(1 hours ago)
The answer to the question “what if Jif were a UCI DH sponsor?”
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(3 mins ago)
This explains the "recall".
[Reply]
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
(8 mins ago)
As someone that cannot & will not ride in muddy conditions, I have mad respect for all of these riders. Also hate cleaning gunk outta my frame & every nook & cranky after just a wet ride, much less one that adds 2-3lbs of mud to the bike. Cats in water, me in mud… dunno how ya do it but I can't wait to watch!
[Reply]
3
0
greginvan
(53 mins ago)
Looks great. Don’t know where ya find the time to do all of this Ben. Brilliant content.
[Reply]
4
0
kingpine
(1 hours ago)
There will be mud
[Reply]
3
1
alloutprodux
(1 hours ago)
I'm looking to put Boris on my fantasy squad, heard he comes cheap!!
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(14 mins ago)
Every line you take, I hope you can brake, We'll be watching you.
[Reply]
1
2
adriemel83
(14 mins ago)
E-bikes wreck trails.....
[Reply]
1
4
dbullmtb
(38 mins ago)
Kinda like the 2020 election lol
[Reply]
10 Comments