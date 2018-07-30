Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New Caps Lock Video Is A Banger

Dennis Enarson has been hard at work on his CAPS LOCK video for over a year and a half and always wanted to try to outdo his last Demolition Last Chance video part and went all in to do just that. Every single clip in this is a banger and he could have died on doing each one. Dennis brings tech, big gaps, grinds and air tricks to the next level on street.Filmed: Mike Mastroni & Christian RigalEdited by: Christian RigalMusic: VeeshGraphics: Kelly BoltonWho Needs Suspension? Huge Roof Gaps and Stair Hucks on a BMX