Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New Caps Lock Video Is A Banger

Dennis Enarson has been hard at work on his CAPS LOCK video for over a year and a half and always wanted to try to outdo his last Demolition Last Chance video part and went all in to do just that. Every single clip in this is a banger and he could have died on doing each one. Dennis brings tech, big gaps, grinds and air tricks to the next level on street.
Filmed: Mike Mastroni & Christian Rigal
Edited by: Christian Rigal
Music: Veesh
Graphics: Kelly Bolton
Who Needs Suspension? Huge Roof Gaps and Stair Hucks on a BMX
26 Comments
totally insane riding !!!!!!!!!!!!
he goes bigger than most of us would EVER consider going,on a bike with 20" wheels, no pads, no shock, no suspension up front,and he's jumping onto pavement and concrete.......
i should just sell all my bikes i'm not worthy
Post a Comment