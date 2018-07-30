VIDEOS

Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New Caps Lock Video Is A Banger

Jul 30, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Dennis Enarson has been hard at work on his CAPS LOCK video for over a year and a half and always wanted to try to outdo his last Demolition Last Chance video part and went all in to do just that. Every single clip in this is a banger and he could have died on doing each one. Dennis brings tech, big gaps, grinds and air tricks to the next level on street.

Filmed: Mike Mastroni & Christian Rigal
Edited by: Christian Rigal
Music: Veesh
Graphics: Kelly Bolton

26 Comments

  • + 12
 The end comment sums it up well.. fkg animal! So much skills and so fearless! And I loved the old school atmosphere as well! Wow!!
  • + 10
 Wow. Incredibly smooth, which is probably why he's still in one piece. Also glad that he showed that you can wear a helmet and still be a really good street rider.
  • + 5
 I hardly reply to much but watching this vid I feel I have to...
totally insane riding !!!!!!!!!!!!
he goes bigger than most of us would EVER consider going,on a bike with 20" wheels, no pads, no shock, no suspension up front,and he's jumping onto pavement and concrete.......

i should just sell all my bikes i'm not worthy
  • + 7
 The last time I was so slack jawed during a bmx seki was Ruben Alcantara's GROUNDED. Holy Sh*T Dennis!
  • + 7
 It's great whenever a BMX video is so good it gets onto Pinkbike!
  • + 5
 He should donate his knees to science!
  • + 1
 Plus the mastery of controlling his speed before all those big hits with no brakes. The 20 inch wheels combined with no suspension or brakes makes for some pure effffingg riding. Showing it’s the rider, not the bike, to an extreme.
  • + 1
 Lately I don't think some of the contests even have big enough features to play to his style of going balistic. he still wins but I miss him gapping half the course on some next line nobody even saw.
  • + 4
 stoked to see this on the front page. if any video deserves its this
  • + 4
 riding at its highest and burliest level. just wow.
  • + 3
 I liked the parts where he wore a helmet
  • + 1
 tail whip 180 over the fence was smooth as! Slopestyle is really cool but I wonder if the slope guys watch this and then get to work trying to figure how to up their game
  • + 2
 The bmx influence has definitely been crossing over more and more with half cabs and fakie tricks. Super rad
  • + 3
 Just watching that makes my knees and ankles sore. Smile
  • + 2
 This is definitely the type of riding where I would not use suspension at all
  • + 3
 Finally, a Pinkbike click bate title that was worth clicking on! Banger!!
  • + 0
 That was nuts!!! I know they tried suspension on BMX in the early nineties but I just think it worth an other look but all those hash landings on a full ridged bike can not be good for you
  • + 3
 So apparently Sean Burns has a son....
  • + 3
 No homeless people were harmed in the making of this video though.
  • + 2
 Wow incredible. My wrists hurt just watching it.
  • + 1
 A lot of sick tricks but 2:03 is the epitome of bike control and probably overlooked by most.
  • + 2
 that was sick !!!
  • + 2
 Brutal????????????????
  • + 2
 very good music!
  • + 2
 Ankles of steel!!
  • + 1
 rad.

