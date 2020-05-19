Pinkbike.com
Video: Everything You Need To Know About Riding Rock Rolls
May 19, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Do you have a mental block when it comes to rock rolls? Or maybe you just need a refresher on proper technique? From body position to tire pressure, Christina breaks down the best practices for riding rock rolls.
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
2
kookseverywhere
(1 hours ago)
Fake news, all you gotta do is hang your butt over your back tire and pray
[Reply]
9
2
nyhc00
(1 hours ago)
Lean forward and lock up those front brakes for style points.
[Reply]
3
1
Sshredder
(49 mins ago)
You know your at the steepest point on the drop when your rear tire kisses your ass. Need to hit those Squamish slabs soon. BTW riding slabs in the wet is far more demanding for concentration and skill set. Christina is making these look easy.
[Reply]
1
0
BobAG
(48 mins ago)
Good vid - This was killing me this weekend... a big, armored, steep rock slide, in the middle of a steep hillside with a right hander at the bottom, and just could not get myself to commit to the entry - my natural instinct is to get way behind the saddle right on the lip, kinda ease into it and hold on for dear life (since people have been telling me to do that for 25 years), and the thought of a more forward body position with bent arms freaks me out. Hard to get past that feeling. I think I need to find something steep, but shorter, and with a better runout to practice on.
[Reply]
3
0
andreabonasia
(36 mins ago)
With that rain I would have died the 1000 deaths of the coward. To Christina, mucho respect.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(6 mins ago)
Two of some of the best tutorials on skills videos done recently, are by females Martha Gill -on (wheelies) and Christina- rock rolls).
Great videos!
[Reply]
1
1
squarewheel
(57 mins ago)
Are this Marzocchi forks good for pro riders or do they have all the fox bling bling inside of the fork and are just doing some marketing?
[Reply]
1
0
rbarbier12
(32 mins ago)
From what I gather, they are heavier and simpler than the fox elite and factory forks with the current Grip2 damper. The rail damper has a trimmed down rebound circuit and slightly different shim stack. From reviews that I have read, they seem to work 90-95% as well as the fox forks, but lack the adjustability to take them that last couple of percent. For a large percentage of the population, even a lot of pros, they work great and are far more affordable than top of the line fox kit.
[Reply]
1
0
MTBCamerongoldy
(1 mins ago)
Me: has never watched a video on how to roll a rock
Also me: just sends it down and has never crashed on one
[Reply]
2
0
HLEKTRON
(1 hours ago)
Excellent Cristina...
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(51 mins ago)
Nice.. what Trek is that? Looks nice and burly on Christina...
[Reply]
1
0
nordland071285
(1 hours ago)
Thanks Christina!
[Reply]
