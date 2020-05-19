Video: Everything You Need To Know About Riding Rock Rolls

May 19, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Do you have a mental block when it comes to rock rolls? Or maybe you just need a refresher on proper technique? From body position to tire pressure, Christina breaks down the best practices for riding rock rolls.





Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125143 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
83641 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72644 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
43133 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
40778 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
38055 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
35803 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
34824 views

12 Comments

  • 10 2
 Fake news, all you gotta do is hang your butt over your back tire and pray
  • 9 2
 Lean forward and lock up those front brakes for style points.
  • 3 1
 You know your at the steepest point on the drop when your rear tire kisses your ass. Need to hit those Squamish slabs soon. BTW riding slabs in the wet is far more demanding for concentration and skill set. Christina is making these look easy.
  • 1 0
 Good vid - This was killing me this weekend... a big, armored, steep rock slide, in the middle of a steep hillside with a right hander at the bottom, and just could not get myself to commit to the entry - my natural instinct is to get way behind the saddle right on the lip, kinda ease into it and hold on for dear life (since people have been telling me to do that for 25 years), and the thought of a more forward body position with bent arms freaks me out. Hard to get past that feeling. I think I need to find something steep, but shorter, and with a better runout to practice on.
  • 3 0
 With that rain I would have died the 1000 deaths of the coward. To Christina, mucho respect.
  • 1 0
 Two of some of the best tutorials on skills videos done recently, are by females Martha Gill -on (wheelies) and Christina- rock rolls).

Great videos!
  • 1 1
 Are this Marzocchi forks good for pro riders or do they have all the fox bling bling inside of the fork and are just doing some marketing?
  • 1 0
 From what I gather, they are heavier and simpler than the fox elite and factory forks with the current Grip2 damper. The rail damper has a trimmed down rebound circuit and slightly different shim stack. From reviews that I have read, they seem to work 90-95% as well as the fox forks, but lack the adjustability to take them that last couple of percent. For a large percentage of the population, even a lot of pros, they work great and are far more affordable than top of the line fox kit.
  • 1 0
 Me: has never watched a video on how to roll a rock
Also me: just sends it down and has never crashed on one
  • 2 0
 Excellent Cristina...
  • 1 0
 Nice.. what Trek is that? Looks nice and burly on Christina...
  • 1 0
 Thanks Christina!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008554
Mobile Version of Website