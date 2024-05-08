Video: Evil Bikes at the Wild 2024 TDS Enduro

The Evil crew made their annual pilgrimage to Grass Valley, California in hopes of scoring big at the wildest race on the calendar, The Dirty Sanchez. After battling rain, mud and plenty of poison oak, Bubba Warren secured the top step in the Pro Men's E-bike class aboard his trusty Epocalypse with Syra Fillat piloting her Insurgent MX to a 5th place in the Pro Women's class.
We're already dreaming about what chaos will unfold next year, but for now, sit back and enjoy TDS 2024 in all its glory...
Video: Josh Woodward
Music: Rip Van Winkle - Witch