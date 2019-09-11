Video: Evolution of The World's Gnarliest DH Race - Hardline 2019

Sep 11, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition.

The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.

Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the world's best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend.




2019 course features:
• Rock drop: 13ft drop
• Cannon: 57ft travelled
• Step Up: 40mph speed required to clear jump
• Dirty Ferns: 45ft travelled
• Road Gap: trajectory 55ft
• Out of the woods: 45ft travelled
• The Final Fly Off: 65ft travelled – biggest jump ever at Red Bull Hardline

For those who can’t make the event, live-action will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm local time at redbull.com/hardline with commentary from Rob Warner. Warner will be joined in the commentary box by none other than 5x World Champion Rachel Atherton.

Qualifying will be live-streamed on Saturday, September 14, followed by finals on Sunday, September 15.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Top 20 overall WC should be all invited and to be the ice of the cake of the whole season...
  • 1 0
 They need a hardtail class for this one

