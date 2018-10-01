Video: Highlights Show - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

The 2018 EWS season finished in its traditional home of Finale Ligure in the heart of the Italian Riviera. For the first time in its six-year history, the race was just one day, but there was no shortage of action across the 50km of trail and four big stages that compromised this year's course. And those stages served up all the drama you’d expect from a race that would culminate in the new World Champions being crowned on the shores of the Mediterranean. For the last time this year, enjoy the full highlights show and the EWS will be back next year for eight more races and the all-new Trophy of Nations event in Finale.