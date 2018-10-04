Video: EWS or Bust - Ainsa, Spain

Some wild crowds and trails in Ainsa made for an awesome atmosphere.

Team work definately makes the dream work. It's always awesome having family out there, not just to share the experience with, but they also chip in and help with the logistics of everything.

Waiting for the results to come in on the big screen. Its been a long year and couldn't be done without that one special person there the whole time.

Turns out Spanish hospitals are equally as dull and boring as UK hospitals.

With the season drawing to a close we check back in on privateer life as the Enduro World Series heads to Ainsa, Spain. This awesome location nestled in the south of the Pyrenees boasts endless dusty trails and good weather so making the ideal spot for the EWS circus to roll back around to after debuting there in 2015.