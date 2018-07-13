Video: EWS or Bust - Episode 3 Petzen-Jamnica

UK Gravity Enduro series at Afan, South Wales certainly delivered the goods weather wise and with a diverse range of trails to race on and a strong elite field coming away with a solid 13th place and finishing 13th on 4 out of 6 stages proved that not only pace was there but also consistency. Pic Doc Ward

The site and the accommodation were "unique" it was this weird boxy little motorhome/static caravan that had everything you could need but the site had a lake and was at the foot of the mountains which was an awesome backdrop.

Some father-son time went down. Having the family out there alway's makes things easier and the support from the old man was invaluable especially at a race where you needed to shuttle and have someone to help you out.... plus its always cool to race like you used to 18 years ago.

Rain in practice made the trails pretty sketchy with a lot of fresh cut action the roots came through and made things pretty wild. Pic Urosh Grabner

With Round 4 of the Enduro World Series now done, it marks the halfway point of the season. This round takes us on a few worlds firsts for the series including the first time the series has spanned two countries in one race, the first time the series has visited either of the countries and finally the first time an underground liaison has been used.So let's get down to it. After a not so successful outing for Rich in Olargues, France where the wet weather resulted in a big OTB and a bust hand forcing him to retire, it meant it was time for redemption at this round and time to try and get in that top 100 to claw back some points. Round 4 takes us to the stunning town of Petzen in Austria where the race HQ and pits were based and with the Slovenian border was a matter of miles away. It was between these two stunning countries that we'd be embarking on 6 stages over two days of racing.But let's rewind quickly and take it to the weekend before where it was round 3 of the UK Gravity Enduro and prime time to use this race as a great warm-up event to get up to speed and get in full race mode for the EWS despite living the Privateer Life.