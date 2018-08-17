VIDEOS

Video: EWS or Bust - Episode 4 - Ard Rock Enduro

Aug 17, 2018
by Remap  


Racing EWS is a costly game and some times that cost is just too much. Deciding to skip rounds 5 and 6 in La Thuile and Whistler and focus on the final two rounds of the year, Payner decides to keep his racing up with something a little closer to home... Enter the Ard Rock Enduro. A race not done before and with around 3000 entries across all the races and categories it was more than a race, it was a bike festival with some super relaxed and fun racing on the side. Check out all the action as we throw a slight curveball in the EWS season yet still packed with long days, epic stages and plenty of ups and downs.

There was certainly no shortage of entrants with entries selling out in no time.

The loop was around 45km in total encompassing 7 race stages.

Geared up and ready to go in the new Remap Bars jersey.

Tilting it into one of the many scree slopes on stage 2.

Eyes on the prize. The Yorkshire Moors provided and incredible backdrop to the race and threw up some stunning trails and challenges.


6 Comments

  • + 2
 Apologies the technical director was on his break, will make sure there suitably punished for it and a full review will be carried out ????
  • + 3
 Sort the angle of the helmet cam next time.
  • + 2
 These tracks look like absolute line choice fast rolling spirit of enduro heaven baby yeah
  • + 2
 Yorkshire Dales! Not to be confused with the North York Moors
  • + 1
 "look where you're going is crucial..." Doesn't look where he's going. Great series though!
  • + 1
 I know the irony lol

