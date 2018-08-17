Video: EWS or Bust - Episode 4 - Ard Rock Enduro

Racing EWS is a costly game and some times that cost is just too much. Deciding to skip rounds 5 and 6 in La Thuile and Whistler and focus on the final two rounds of the year, Payner decides to keep his racing up with something a little closer to home... Enter the Ard Rock Enduro. A race not done before and with around 3000 entries across all the races and categories it was more than a race, it was a bike festival with some super relaxed and fun racing on the side. Check out all the action as we throw a slight curveball in the EWS season yet still packed with long days, epic stages and plenty of ups and downs.
6 Comments
Post a Comment