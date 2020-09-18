Pinkbike.com
Video: EWS Pietra Ligure Practice RAW
Sep 18, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The next round of the EWS sees the riders hit the all-new trails of Pietra Ligure. With high temps and dusty trails it's looking to be a totally different game to Zermatt.
Video by
Film Smith Media
Pietra Ligure
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Pietra Ligure 2020
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
konafarker
(32 mins ago)
Looks nice! dry, loose And fast!
[Reply]
1
0
manleyc99
(25 mins ago)
That g-out tho
[Reply]
