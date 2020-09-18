Video: EWS Pietra Ligure Practice RAW

Sep 18, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

The next round of the EWS sees the riders hit the all-new trails of Pietra Ligure. With high temps and dusty trails it's looking to be a totally different game to Zermatt.

Video by Film Smith Media





Regions in Article
Pietra Ligure

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
115504 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
80875 views
11 of the Best New Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
59785 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
52721 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
50573 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
47802 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
40381 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
35767 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks nice! dry, loose And fast!
  • 1 0
 That g-out tho

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008477
Mobile Version of Website