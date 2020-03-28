Video: EWS Privateer Matthias Stonig Training on the South Side of the Alps

Mar 28, 2020
by Andreas Gasser  
MOTE STONIG Winter Training

by backlandmedia
Views: 265    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



"Finding the proper balance as a competitive racer is getting harder every year but, in the end, it's also hard not to love it. I'm pushing the limits to ride faster every year because it's my passion. Unfortunately not too many people care about it."


Achieving top 50 results at EWS with a 4 days window between work, staying on the box at smaller races is like walking a tightrope - but who cares? That influencer mania is growing bigger and bigger every day, but is it worth spending a lot of money and time on those platforms to gain some fame? Good times on the bike are ticking away while I am hours on the phone. I'm just trying to ride as fast as possible, having a good time, spending money to be on two wheels in nature without 4G ( 5G soon). Anyway it's good to share good times!" - Matthias Stonig


Photos: Sam Strauss


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
98706 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Albstadt XC World Championships Postponed]
81818 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
67952 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
53927 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
48548 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
43358 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
43138 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
40307 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029793
Mobile Version of Website