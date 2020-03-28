Video: EWS Privateer Matthias Stonig Training on the South Side of the Alps

Photos: Sam Strauss

"Finding the proper balance as a competitive racer is getting harder every year but, in the end, it's also hard not to love it. I'm pushing the limits to ride faster every year because it's my passion. Unfortunately not too many people care about it."Achieving top 50 results at EWS with a 4 days window between work, staying on the box at smaller races is like walking a tightrope - but who cares? That influencer mania is growing bigger and bigger every day, but is it worth spending a lot of money and time on those platforms to gain some fame? Good times on the bike are ticking away while I am hours on the phone. I'm just trying to ride as fast as possible, having a good time, spending money to be on two wheels in nature without 4G ( 5G soon). Anyway it's good to share good times!" - Matthias Stonig