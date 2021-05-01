Video: Christina Chapetta, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau & Georgia Astle Take On One Of The North Shore's Jankiest Laps

May 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina Chappetta, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, and Georgia Astle are no strangers to riding fast and rowdy tracks but Ladies Only on the North Shore is an entirely different beast. Can they level up and conquer the root and skinny-filled trail?





3 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'd get tired on this trail for sure. That's a long way to carry your bike down a mountain.

Skooled again. And wtf is with going up that ridiculous construction loosely called a teeter totter? Nice work.
  • 2 0
 That was AWESOME. Great job ladies!
  • 1 0
 Rad

