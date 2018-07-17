Video: EWS Team Focus With Unior Devinci Factory Racing

Damien Oton is now a stalwart of the Enduro World Series. But rewind a few years and Oton was a full time plumber who raced bikes in his spare time. That all changed at the first EWS held in La Thuile in 2014, when Oton, still relatively unknown outside his native France, beat some of the biggest names in the sport to take the top spot on the podium. Now riding for Unior Devinci Factory Racing, we caught up with Oton ahead of another EWS in La Thuile this weekend to talk about riding, racing and life on the road with new teammate Keegan Wright.