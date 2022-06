The first round of the 2022 Enduro World Series (EWS) picked up exactly where it left off, on the iconic trails of the Tweed Valley in Scotland.



The extended off-season finally came to an end, when riders descended on the area's famous hills to add to the valley's already rich racing history. The Scottish fans turned out in force under blue skies, and their efforts were rewarded when two homegrown heroes made it onto the podium. — Enduro World Series