The Enduro World Series’ annual pilgrimage to Whistler is always an action-filled affair, and the 2019 edition was no different. For the first time in its seven-year history, the race took place over two days, with 675 riders battling it out on tough trails in even tougher conditions. Six big stages over two days pushed the riders to the max as they struggled to maximise their series points as they head into the sharp end of the season.