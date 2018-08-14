Video: EWS Whistler Highlights

There have been some dramatic races in Whistler over the years, but round six of the Enduro World Series, the CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized, will go down in history as one of the most fiercely contended yet. Over 300 riders battled it out across five big stages, and once more it was a race that came down to the wire, where less than a second could be the difference between triumph and tragedy.