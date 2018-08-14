VIDEOS

Video: EWS Whistler Highlights

Aug 14, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

There have been some dramatic races in Whistler over the years, but round six of the Enduro World Series, the CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized, will go down in history as one of the most fiercely contended yet. Over 300 riders battled it out across five big stages, and once more it was a race that came down to the wire, where less than a second could be the difference between triumph and tragedy.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 sorry to start with this but, 'expresso'?
sure l'll find something else to say soon, now back to it!
  • + 1
 Video should be called „The Maes Runner“ ... oh wait...

