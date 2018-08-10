VIDEOS

Video: EWS Whistler Track Walk with Sam Hill - The Privateer Episode 9

Aug 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Sam Hill is one of the best mountain bike racers of all time - multiple time downhill World Champion, current EWS champion and he's leading the 2018 series at the moment. As a Mavic athlete, he joins Adam on a track walk and the two talk race lines and tactics.


11 Comments

  • + 15
 More words from Mr Hill in one episode than in the entire back catalogue of Sam Hill interviews put together. Nice work.
  • + 9
 Seriously one of best series ever.the track walk with the Man the legend Sam F***in Hill it's the cherry on top of it Smile can't wait for the EWS in Whistler! !! GO Adam have fun and ride your bike the best you can! And Sam you're really a great man besides a legendary athlete, rootin for you as always, make a great race in Whistler .footoutflatout
  • + 3
 Me: listen to the tips so you can improve your riding!

Me (3 minutes in): Wow Canada sure is pretty and they have such great trails sure would love to ride them someday!

Me (9 minutes in): Damn I didn't hear a word Sam said!!!!!!! REWIND!!!
  • + 1
 So you will have to watch the last episode and learn how to focus on your goals
  • + 5
 I can see every other EWS rider watching this video to learn all the secret lines from the master Sam Hill.
  • + 4
 You guys releasing an episode every day or something? I'll take it. Good luck at EWS Adam. By the way I saw it youtube like 2 hours ago...
  • + 2
 It's so interesting seeing the differencees between Sam and Yoann. Sam is so quiet and reserved. Also, his riding style perfectly matches how chill he is.
  • + 4
 Priceless!!!!! Line choices from Sam!!
  • + 1
 Why is it I feel like getting ready to watch an episode of Lost?
  • + 1
 PB this is the shit! Thank you!
  • - 2
 Agreed the man is absolutely a living legend and the info is priceless! It's a great thing he rides like a Bada$$ because he's boring as hell on camera lol

