Video: EWS Whistler Track Walk with Sam Hill - The Privateer Episode 9

Sam Hill is one of the best mountain bike racers of all time - multiple time downhill World Champion, current EWS champion and he's leading the 2018 series at the moment. As a Mavic athlete, he joins Adam on a track walk and the two talk race lines and tactics.
Me (3 minutes in): Wow Canada sure is pretty and they have such great trails sure would love to ride them someday!
Me (9 minutes in): Damn I didn't hear a word Sam said!!!!!!! REWIND!!!
