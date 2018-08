Video: EWS Whistler Track Walk with Sam Hill - The Privateer Episode 9

PREVIOUSLY

Sam Hill is one of the best mountain bike racers of all time - multiple time downhill World Champion, current EWS champion and he's leading the 2018 series at the moment. As a Mavic athlete, he joins Adam on a track walk and the two talk race lines and tactics.Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak