Video - EWS Zermatt Highlights Show

Sep 22, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

It’s been said before, but the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series was one for the history books.

Round eight, Traillove EWS Zermatt, lined up the perfect showdown high on Zermatt’s mountain sides beneath the shadow of the Matterhorn. Florian Nicolai took to the start line the series leader by the slimmest of margins - a mere 60 points. Chasing him down would be that most intimidating of opponents, reigning champion Sam Hill - and the result would not be decided until the very final stage of the day.

The 2019 season saw more than its fair share of drama - but it paled into insignificance in comparison to the intensity of the battle that was fought at the final round of the year.

