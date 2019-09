Remi Gauvin seeks some off-trail thrills.

It's the final round of the 2019 Enduro World Series, and the new champions will be crowned in the shadow of the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland on Saturday. Shakedown Day gave the pros the chance to get a feel for the terrain ahead of the race - but there was only one topic on everyone's lips, who will be 2019 Series Champion - Sam Hill or Florian Nicolai?