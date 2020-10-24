Video: Ex Racers & Pro Mechanics Go for a Day's Shredding in South Wales

Oct 24, 2020
by UNDERDOGS CULT  

UNDERDOGS CULT PRESENTS - UNDER RATED EPISODE 3

U-Rated is a series created by Underdogscult leader & filmer Matthew Davies / Black Vein Media demonstrating the unknown and underrated talent in the South Wales valleys. In this episode we spent a day with Joel Moore, Suspension Technician, ex World Cup racer and all round pinner & Chris Kenward, ex-racer and mechanic for the Atherton race team. They put the tools down and pick up their bikes for a rip around the local woods.


Joel Moore Chris Kenward - U-Rated Ep 3.
Joel Moore Chris Kenward - U-Rated Ep 3.

Joel Moore - UNDERRATED.
Chris Kenward - UNDERRATED.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Banger

Post a Comment



