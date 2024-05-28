Video: Experiencing Mountain Biking in the Andes in 'Peaks & Pueblos'

Peaks & Pueblos

The Authors

Nameless Adventures

Our formula for the trip: Intuition + Chance = First-ridden Trail Adventures.

Basecamp: A quick look at the map, then the planless freedom takes over.

Pushing until the fun takes over

More Thrill than Flow: The natural trails in South America are often a technical challenge.

Everything is a matter of attitude: Push until (hopefully) the downhill fun comes. Admittedly, often we would have liked to switch to Level 1. But Lifts and shuttles are nowhere to be found outside of La Paz

Self-fought lines stick with you long after they’re done. Surroundings of La Paz // Valle de las Animas // Tolar Grande // Balcón del Pissis

A scene in its infancy

These stairs are made for biking

La Paz: at first glance, the labyrinth of houses of Bolivia's capital is not a suitable place for bicycles.

At second glance, it's paradise: In the stair maze through La Paz.

The colorful and lively La Paz is a beautiful contrast to the vast high deserts of the Andes.

Level 1 feels good again. Shuttling the Bolivian Way. Shared trails in a different way. You don't have to go far from La Paz to find amazing trails and the real life of Bolivians.

Downhill in Exceptional Conditions

From snow to jungle: Starting at over 5,000 meters altitude in an abandoned ski area near La Paz.

A Work of Art

There is Hardly any terrain that we haven't felt under the wheels in the Andeas. Surfing dunes in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Hot springs at 4000 meters altitude are the best wellness treatment after biking.

Biking through the heavens on the world's largest salt flat. The Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia would be a hopelessly overcrowded Insta-spot at home. We were alone.

“Who's that passing by on two wheels?“ Curious alpacas in Sajama National Park. Part of a painting. Just as unreal as the landscape, is the emptiness at these magical places.

10 Life Hacks / Tips for a Bike Adventure in the Andes

There are worse places in the world for a flat tire. Provided you have enough spare tubes with you. Switching from 4 to 2 wheels. Our mobile home during its 8-day forced break in the workshop in La Paz.

Vanessa and Hannes spent two months traveling in South America with their mountain bikes. During their journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and Uruguay, their home was a pickup with a camper. On-site, they experienced what mountain biking in the Andes means: nameless adventures, more thrill than flow, biking above 5000 meters, solitude in fascinating landscapes, and a small mountain bike community with a big heart.Vanessa and Hannes are rarely in front of the camera. As photographers and filmmakers, their rightful place is behind the lens. As passionate mountain bikers they live near Innsbruck in Austria and regularly embark on outdoor adventures around the world.At home, everything has a name: every mountain, every valley, every trail. Everything has a geo-tag on Instagram, a route description on Komoot, a segment on Strava, or a GoPro video on YouTube. So many adventures have already been domesticated. There's hardly a place that someone hasn't been before. Most of what we do at home is relive other people´s experiences. Is the trail really as someone else experienced and described it online?Reliving is almost impossible on our trip through South America. Rarely have we experienced so many „firsts“. Unfiltered, undescribed, and pure. Places with no names but a lot of character. Huge areas with no predefined trail network but with endless trail possibilities.We spend several days in the Puna, a mountainous high desert region at an altitude of 3,200 to 4,500 meters in northwestern Argentina. Almost erased tire tracks on gravel roads are the last sign of civilization, far away from the last small village. Then an endless, trackless sand and stone desert takes over. Our playground for the next few days. We switch from four to two wheels. Where to go? Intuition takes over—and chance. We quickly learned that meticulous planning and studying maps don't help here. Desirable lostness. The goals come spontaneously, not listed in any bucket list— what freedom!In the Puna, we are the only mountain bikers. Actually, the only people. Although we don't see human faces for a long time, we see faces of desert hills, rock formations, and dune-like structures all around us, arousing our curiosity. Every time we reach the top, we think that we are the first people to stand here with mountain bikes. It feels eerie and fascinating at the same time. However, most of the time when we reach the bottom, we realize that there are more enjoyable descents elsewhere. But we gladly trade flow trail for pioneer feeling.Throughout the journey, we explore. We're not looking for something someone else has seen somewhere. We find—day by day—our own nameless trail adventures.Five minutes of pushing, three minutes of rest. We're stuck at Level 4—once again. Somewhere in the Bolivian Valle de las Animas, a sandstone canyon near La Paz.Level 1 - lifts and/or shuttles that take you to the trails - are non-existent during our entire trip except directly in the city of La Paz. Level 2 - e-bikes - are virtually nonexistent due to flight restrictions and a small mountain bike market in the country. Level 3 - pedaling up - is possible here and there, but mostly hopeless due to the terrain. So, most of the time, we're left with Level 4: pushing and/or carrying. Usually, we avoid Level 4.But on this trip, we actually make friends with Level 4. We spot faces and ridges daily that look promising, start the chosen mission full of enthusiasm in Level 3, but inevitably slip back into Level 4. Few people like Level 4, so we have most adventures to ourselves. In most cases, Level 4 in Bolivia, Argentina and Chile leads to views that you'd immediately hang in your living room. And last but not least, Level 4 always brings a certain thrill. Is the scouted line really rideable? Does it live up to what the distant view promised? Not always. Honestly, they often didn't. Rough terrain, dotted with prickly bushes and cacti, hardly brings any feelings of flow in the desert areas. In jungle areas, the descent occasionally ended abruptly at overgrown or mud-clogged sections. And yet, every self-fought line on this trip has given us something. Even if it's just the victory over the inner reluctance to push your bike.La Paz. In the end, we spend almost two weeks there. The lively, densely populated metropolis is a huge contrast to the uninhabited vastness of the Andes.There's supposed to be a small mountain bike scene in La Paz. But at first glance, it's nowhere to be found. On our first trail excursions on the outskirts of the city, we're alone. But eventually we come across the first signs of mtb-life, as the trails have been partially shaped. Finally, real trails. We ask around the city and meet Noel, who works as a bike guide in La Paz. We learn that there are about 250 mountain bikers in the city. 250 mountain bikers in a city of millions, nestled in the mountains.Mountain biking is a luxury in Bolivia, Noel explains to us. High import duties on bikes and parts, a difficult spare parts supply, and low wages make mountain biking a challenge for people in Bolivia. And yet, 250 residents of La Paz still pursue and share their passion. They organize shape days and maintain the trails around the city, hold repair workshops, and even offer shuttle services. Noel takes us in his shuttle several times (Level 1 feels good again), shows us his secret favorite trails, and lets us be part of the scene. He shows us a eucalyptus forest in the city, one of the few green spots amidst La Paz's concrete labyrinth. Houses are not allowed to be built there. But the shapers of La Paz were allowed to create a wonderful trail in this green Oasis.As much as we appreciate Noel's company and hospitality, he is equally delighted to have met us. Finally, customers who don't aim for the famous "Death Road" Camino de la Muerte. By Noel's side, we experience real life in La Paz, inside and outside the mountain bike scene, which otherwise would have remained an inaccessible myth for us.We're in a frenzy. In the stair frenzy of La Paz. The city boasts the largest urban cable car network in the world. This is necessary due to the significant differences in altitude within the city, as it sprawls steeply along the surrounding mountainsides, and also to connect to the city directly adjacent to La Paz, El Alto, which sits even higher. La Paz is tightly nestled among mountains and hills, with every possible square meter utilized as living space. Thus, a labyrinth of houses, alleys, and stairs has emerged, some of which are absurdly steep. And to our surprise, bikeable.The cable cars are the perfect mode of transportation to reach the most remote neighborhoods of the city, high above the center. We use them again and again. Each time, we choose a different stair trail down to the next cable car station. We often find ourselves lost in the labyrinth, having no idea where we are. Houses flank us on both sides. But somehow, there's always a way down. The cable cars, floating between the houses in the sky, guide us. We engage in chase scenes with curious street dogs, eliciting mild surprise from the city dwellers. Bicycles are a rarity in the city and bikers zooming down the steep alleys and stairs are perhaps a sight they've never seen before. And despite the initial surprise, they perceive us with a calmness that, in turn, surprises us. Somehow, everything here feels pleasantly relaxed.Throughout the whole trip, we find ourselves at unfamiliar heights, the literal climax awaits us near La Paz. In an old ski area abandoned due to snow retreat, we start our descent at over 5,200 meters above sea level. On this day, even in the snow. The descent ends almost 3,600 meters lower, in the jungle, at 1,600 meters above sea level.Fortunately, we are somewhat acclimatized by this time. However, despite the adaptation, our bodies cannot perform normally due to the thinner air. At Level 4, altitude is the ultimate boss, and pushing has never been more exhausting. But the experiences have never been more intense either. The altitude seems like a door to a world where nature's whims are more keenly felt, and every movement and sense drains the energy reservoir shamelessly fast. During our pushing actions, we sometimes lapse into a strange full-body lethargy. But at the same time, we've never felt so in touch with ourselves. It's as if the body is in a state of emergency and needs to reconfigure itself for this altitude. Fortunately, our mountain bikes had fewer adaptation difficulties and get us down through all vegetation zones without major breakdowns: from the barren, completely vegetation-free summit heights and mountain deserts to the evergreen and lively jungle in the lowlands. And suddenly, everything is back: smells, sounds and the energy in our bodies. This is our altitude. This is where we belong.Is this still Earth? This question comes to mind often during the trip. In our home mountains, the Alps, there's already a lot of boasting about natural beauty. But here in the Andes, it's truly overwhelming, like a giant painting.Every 20 kilometers, the landscape changes fundamentally. In some places, it seems as if the painter suddenly ran out of one color and just continued with a completely different one. The color changes are that abrupt in the surroundings. In other places, the entire color palette was available again, and they mixed and matched, even if it didn't match.During our journey, we experience nature in its most extreme forms. We've ridden down sand dunes in the Atacama Desert, the driest region on Earth. We've cycled on the largest salt flat on Earth and bathed in hot springs at over 4000 meters altitude. We've started in the snow and arrived in the bright green jungle. We've rolled through surreal rock formations of a sandstone canyon, crossed burnt-out lava fields, and balanced on limestone rocks in the craziest shapes. We've pushed the bikes through sand in all shades of brown, yellow, beige, and red, looked out over volcanoes and glaciers, and across endless deserts and steppes. And in the midst of this surreal masterpiece, we both have drawn delicate, ephemeral brushstrokes on the canvas with our bikes.No, this cannot be Earth. And if it is, then it's surely one of its most extraordinary places. And certainly one of its most extraordinary places for biking. Are you ready to relive it?1. Give your body time… and plan enough time for acclimatization: you shouldn't sleep above 3,600 meters altitude in the first few nights.2. Play it safe… and bring plenty of spare tubes. There are none to buy far and wide, and the way back to the valley can be long.3. Don't skimp on equipment… and pack clothing for all climate zones. You might need them all in one day. Temperatures vary between freezing at 5,200 meters and humid hot 35 degrees in the jungle.4. Get a good map material for orientation… but also trust your improvisational skills. You'll need a strong will and a positive attitude. Things can go wrong.5. Cash is king… because finding an ATM can take a long time and many kilometers by car.6. Hablas español? Good Spanish skills are advantageous—or shamelessness and good pantomime skills, coupled with improvisation talent and hand & foot communication.7. Have patience… and enough gas when cooking. The cooking time depends mainly on the temperature. The water may boil faster at 4.000 meters altitude, but the water temperature tops out at 86°C instead of 100°C. That means pasta takes longer to be edible or al dente. The same goes for eggs: a classic 5- minute egg becomes an 8-minute egg in high altitude.8. Bring enough coffee… because although you should be at the source in South America, you hardly get good coffee in Bolivia.9. Regularly check the fuel gauge… and always look for a gas station in time. Gasoline and diesel are often scarce and sometimes there are kilometer-long queues.10. Don't fear loss… but try not to top our list of lost things:• 2 sunglasses• 1 rearview mirror• 1 drone• 2 tubeless tires• 5 bicycle tubes• Multiple patch kits• 2 car shock absorbers• 1 leaking rear axle differential