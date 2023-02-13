Video: A Very Detailed Explanation of the Raaw Yalla DH Bike

Feb 13, 2023
by RAAW Mountain Bikes  

A bike is a meeting of hundreds of details that all need careful consideration and balancing in development to turn an idea into something you can throw a leg over and go ride. At times it can feel a bit like a mad circus juggling act.

It might be that not many people know about all these details, or better yet, the links between them, and how it all goes into making a bike ride the way it does.

Developing a DH bike removes a couple of details that would be present on a bike that needs to go up the mountain, as well as down. But with the speeds and ferocities that a DH bike can be ridden at, while there might be fewer things to consider, each one needs to be scrutinised to a finer degree. Up at the ragged edge there’s no room for Friday afternoon-style decisions.

Being huge bike geeks, we find all this stuff hugely interesting. Potentially to the point that our wives need to remind us once in a while to talk about other things than kinematics and chassis stiffness.

But if you’re also a bike geek, then put the kettle on and enjoy our in-depth walkthrough of all the details that go into making our new DH bike, the Yalla!.

RAAW Yalla
RAAW Yalla

RAAW Yalla

RAAW Yalla
RAAW Yalla




For more information about the Yalla!, and our other bikes, the Jibb and Madonna, head to raawmtb.com.

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 This is awesome. You can tell this bike was built and designed by engineers, not by a marketing team. Dan & Team know what they're talking about and it shows in the design, such a well thought out, well rounded bike. Love the adjustability and durability designed into this thing. I wish all bikes did that, especially the 3 pos, cs length. I never get tired of hearing Dan Roberts nerd out on bike design. I personally would prefer a Mullet, but hey, I can get behind the reasonings for sticking with full 29er.
  • 1 0
 Add 4% for frame and the shock ex shipping

If you want the rolling model, if they go about offering this like the Jibb and Madonna you’re into the realms of 14-20% import duties.
  • 1 0
 14-20%??! Yalla gotta be kidding.
  • 2 0
 What is the total price for the frame without shock inc shipping, import duty and vat to the UK no one seems to know
  • 4 0
 that's Brexit for you, mate
  • 1 0
 ok ok ok I'll buy one
  • 1 0
 How many bottle mounts?
