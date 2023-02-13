Video: A Very Detailed Explanation of the Raaw Yalla DH Bike

A bike is a meeting of hundreds of details that all need careful consideration and balancing in development to turn an idea into something you can throw a leg over and go ride. At times it can feel a bit like a mad circus juggling act.
It might be that not many people know about all these details, or better yet, the links between them, and how it all goes into making a bike ride the way it does.
Developing a DH bike removes a couple of details that would be present on a bike that needs to go up the mountain, as well as down. But with the speeds and ferocities that a DH bike can be ridden at, while there might be fewer things to consider, each one needs to be scrutinised to a finer degree. Up at the ragged edge there’s no room for Friday afternoon-style decisions.
Being huge bike geeks, we find all this stuff hugely interesting. Potentially to the point that our wives need to remind us once in a while to talk about other things than kinematics and chassis stiffness.
But if you’re also a bike geek, then put the kettle on and enjoy our in-depth walkthrough of all the details that go into making our new DH bike, the Yalla!.
