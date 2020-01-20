Video: Explore the Growing Swedish Mountain Bike Scene in 'Connection'

Jan 19, 2020
by Niklas Wallner  

It's finally time to present the feel-good documentary Connection. Get an insight into the Swedish mountain bike scene and the personalities that shaped it into what it is today.
From the generation that led the way to the youngsters who just started their journey.

This is their stories, why this sport means so much to them and what it actually takes to pursue a career as a professional cyclist.

Starring: Martin Söderström, Robin Wallner, Max Fredriksson, Emil Johansson, Simon Johansson & Zakarias Blom Johansen.

